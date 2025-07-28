Following the release of his new single, “Im Yeat,” Yeat has announced the impending release of his new EP Dangerous Summer. The EP is due on August 1, just in time to live up to its title.

On Instagram, the rising rap star wrote that the project would have “no rollout,” “no deluxe” edition, and a “cover by Harmony Korine,” the filmmaker who most recently collaborated with Travis Scott on the Houston rapper’s Jackboys 2 short film and Aggro Dr1ft.

Yeat’s a little under a year removed from his last album, Lyfestyle, which found him collaborating with Don Toliver, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, and Summrs, while a deluxe edition also featured Quavo. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, earning 89,000 album-equivalent units — an impressive number attributed in part to the album being Yeat’s first to receive a physical release.

Still, those figures are an impressive sign of his growing popularity, after just five years. The Oregon native drew attention with his debut in 2021, and since then, has collaborated with Young Thug, performed at Coachella, and headlined Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash festival this year, showing that even if his style doesn’t appeal to everyone, he’s well on his way to being a star nonetheless.

Dangerous Summer is due on 8/1 via Capitol Records. You can find more info here.