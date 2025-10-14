Three years after his last release, 2022’s Smithereens, Joji is back. His new single, “Pixelated Kiss” is a critique of modern dating, as he points out the inadequacy of digital interaction in comparison to the real thing.

“Pixelated kisses got me goin’ insane / Replicate this moment from a million miles away,” he croons on the chorus over a thundering, slowly dissolving trap beat. “Waiting for the signal, baby, nevеr make a sound / If you never hеar from me, all the satellites are down.”

After spending the first five years of his career on Warner and 88rising (at least, under the name Joji. Kid’s got a complicated story), “Pixelated Kisses” is Joji’s first single released by Virgin. With a new label deal in place, and his prior history justifying his buzz, the next year or so is looking up for the YouTube comic-turned-music star.

While Joji hasn’t released much new music since 2022, he has managed to keep himself in the spotlight thanks to a string of praised performances at festivals such as Hive and Bleached in 2023 and 88rising’s Head In The Clouds in 2024. He also played the Pandemonium Tour in 2023, which saw him book arenas across North America.

