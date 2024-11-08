After her appearance on Childish Gambino’s Bando Stone And The New World soundtrack cut “In The Night,” Jorja Smith makes her return with new two singles, “Loving You” and “Don’t Let Me Go.” She also revealed her tour dates for 2025 supporting her album Falling Or Flying, which will include stops in Austin, Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, and New York throughout February and March — with new dates sure to come.

According to the new songs’ press release, “Loving You” is ten years old and was “rediscovered and revived” in a recent session. The sparse track pairs Jorja’s honeyed vocals with a warm piano track and a full-bodied gospel choir. Fellow Brit Maverick Sabre provides a counterpoint to Smith’s yearning verse, and as the song builds to a crescendo, the three vocal tracks blend into an uplifting, harmonious union. You can listen to “Loving You” above.

“Don’t Let Me Go,” on the other hand, utilizes fuller instrumentation, with a gentle acoustic guitar loop buttressing Jorja’s pining message for a former lover. You can check it out below.

See below for Jorja Smith’s 2025 US tour dates.