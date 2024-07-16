On July 6, Childish Gambino (AKA Donald Glover) put on a show at New York’s The Amph At Little Island. Per setlist.fm, Gambino’s set featured a bunch of unreleased songs, presumably from the upcoming Bando Stone And The New World soundtrack. One of them was a tune called “In The Night,” and now Gambino has shared the studio version of the song.

The track runs for about four minutes and features Jorja Smith and Amaarae. The tune gradually builds on itself, starting with a backing vocal melody and simple percussion as Gambino sings over it. Some synths and additional percussion work their way into the mix as the song continues to evolve into euphoria.

Smith and Amaarae presumably won’t be the only collaborators on the album, as Steve Lacy and Fousheé joined Gambino at the aforementioned concert.

Back in April, Glover revealed his upcoming plans. One of them is a soundtrack album for the Bando Stone movie, which he called the “final” Childish Gambino album. At the time, he also announced Atavista, an album that ended up getting released in May and is a reworked version of his 2020 album 3.15.20.

Listen to “In The Night” above.

Bando Stone And The New World is out 7/19 via RCA Records. Find more information here.