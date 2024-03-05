UPROXX Sessions is back with a fresh selection of performances from the hottest rising stars in music. Last fall, we left off on a performance of Monaleo’s “Crying On Your Birthday,” so it’s only fitting that we return with another birthday-themed song.

This one is called “Birthday Dance” and comes courtesy of another Texas native, R&B singer-songwriter Josh Levi. If his voice sounds familiar, that’s because you’ve had a few chances to hear it before. He was a finalist on the third season of The X Factor, and in 2022 he voiced one of the members of the fictional boy band 4*Town in the Pixar animated film Turning Red, where he placed his first Billboard Hot 100 charting song “Nobody Like U,” which was co-written by Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell.

“Birthday Dance,” which appears on Levi’s 2023 project Disc Two (Scratched Up), is a laid-back groove encouraging its addressee to bust a move on the dance floor in celebration of their special day. “Sittin’ here on your birthday,” he croons. “But it seems like the worst day / Let me make you feel okay / Can I take you home tonight?”

Watch Josh Levi perform “Birthday Dance” for UPROXX Sessions up top.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.