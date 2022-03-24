Joyner Lucas Blames That Anti-MGK Lollapalooza Rant On Russian Hackers

After going on an anti-MGK rant against Lollapalooza for putting his name in the small print, Massachusetts rapper Joyner Lucas is now blaming the tweetstorm on outside influences, claiming that his account was taken over by Russian hackers after deleting the tweets in question. Lucas’ tweets mystified, befuddled, or outright amused fans yesterday when he unexpectedly burst out with slams against the Chicago-based festival.

Your 2022 Lineup is here! 🙌 4-Day Tickets on sale today at 12pm CT. https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVU pic.twitter.com/RSBzzOgXHp — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 22, 2022

“These festivals is gon stop playing with me like I ain’t that n****,” he wrote. Putting my name next to the names of a bunch of random n****z that nobody heard of and offering me a weak ass 💰. Then I say no to the offer and these hoe ass n****z put me on the flier anyways. @lollapalooza.” Later in the rant in question, he took a jab at one of Lollapalooza’s headliners, Cleveland rapper-turned-punk-rocker Machine Gun Kelly, posting a photo of Kelly and writing, “Then you got this goofy ass nigga headlining? Smh how sway?”

Today, though, all of those tweets disappeared, replaced by a new one. “Them Damn Russian hackers dun hacked my phone yesterday smh,” Joyner claimed.

Them Damn Russian hackers dun hacked my phone yesterday smh 😭 — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) March 24, 2022

Look, we’re not totally sure why Russian hackers would want to hack Joyner Lucas’ phone, of all people, just to diss Lollapalooza and MGK. It doesn’t look like fans are buying it either, finding it more likely that Lucas’ tweets got a different reception than perhaps he was expecting — or that the Lollapalooza bag is indeed undeniable. As an independent rapper, Joyner has fewer bridges to burn so maybe this is a way for him to save face — either that or those Russian hackers are getting really good at doing pissed-off rapper impressions.

Literally no one believes you https://t.co/tab2EYzJDM — nonazz🚷 (@noahnazz) March 24, 2022

Joyner after another corny series of tweets and deletes 😂😂🤣 https://t.co/R30lbchcLo pic.twitter.com/ff0dQBaKDd — 🥃 (@Henny_Gawd) March 24, 2022

Who would want to hack Joyner Lucas phone anyway 😭 https://t.co/xDRZn6CO0Y — Anomaly (@Anomalylpfj) March 24, 2022

Just when I think he can’t get lamer he still finds a way https://t.co/os1yCsurMB — Brandon(Tayk)🇯🇲🗽 (@crazybrazy200) March 24, 2022

Russia ain’t got nothing on EST 19XX 🤣 https://t.co/hGY2TZxyZy — Bebe Rachelle (@Bebe_RachelleXX) March 24, 2022

In any event, it appears both MGK and Joyner Lucas will be performing at Lollapalooza July 28-31 at Chicago’s Grant Park.