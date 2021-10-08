After dropping off his Evolution project to the world last year, Joyner Lucas seems ready to deliver a new body of work to the world this year and his recent releases hint that he has something special on the way. For his latest offering to the world, Lucas calls on Ty Dolla Sign for “Late To The Party.” The track is the duo’s first record together and on it, both artists express their desire to be on time and prepared for life’s biggest and most fruitful moments.

The track adds to a growing list of collaborations that Lucas has delivered to fans in 2021. Earlier this year, he connected with Lil Baby on “Ramen & OJ” and shortly after he called on Lil Tjay for “Dreams Unfold.” The follow-up to that saw Lucas receive a huge guest feature as J. Cole joined him for “Your Heart.” Elsewhere in the year for Lucas, he dropped off a music video for “Legend” with Rick Ross and a visual for “Zim Zimma” with Mark Wahlberg, Diddy, and George Lopez.

Another notable moment from Lucas in 2021 came when he accused marketing strategist Karen Civil of stealing $60,000 from him nearly a decade ago. He made the accusations through a series of tweets before he took to Clubhouse to not only double down on his claims, but confront Civil as well.

You can press play on the new song in the video above.

