Depending on where you stand, Joyner Lucas is either one of the most exciting, lyrically-focused independent rap acts of the past few years or he’s one of hip-hop’s biggest haters. The polarized perception he has among fans will likely remain so with his latest tirade against the Lollapalooza Festival, which he took to task for featuring Cleveland rapper-turned-emo-rocker Machine Gun Kelly in the headlining slot for its upcoming Chicago event.

“These festivals is gon stop playing with me like I ain’t that nigga,” he vented on Twitter. “Putting my name next to the names of a bunch of random n****z that nobody heard of and offering me a weak ass 💰. Then I say no to the offer and these hoe ass n****z put me on the flier anyways. @lollapalooza”

These festivals is gon stop playing with me like I ain’t that nigga. Putting my name next to the names of a bunch of random niggaz that nobody heard of and offering me a weak ass 💰. Then I say no to the offer and these hoe ass niggaz put me on the flier anyways. @lollapalooza — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) March 23, 2022

As he continued, he boasted his accomplishments, reminding followers that “I’m the biggest independent artist period with the exception of my nigga tech [N9ne]… How is it that these festivals keep tryna bunch my name up with a bunch of n****z who ain’t on my level?” He then demanded to have his name removed from the flyer, writing, “All I know is @lollapalooza better take my fukin name off that flier. I ain’t agree to that lineup and I don’t want that weak ass 💰 niggaz tried to give me.”

I’m the biggest independent artist period with the exception of my nigga tech. And I got the numbers & the fans & the💰 to back that statement up. How is it that these festivals keep tryna bunch my name up with a bunch of niggaz who ain’t on my level?. nigga I’m JOYNER LUCAS 🤨 — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) March 23, 2022

All I know is @lollapalooza better take my fukin name off that flier. I ain’t agree to that lineup and I don’t want that weak ass 💰 niggaz tried to give me. Next thing I kno the flier goes out and they gon put my name in some tiny ass letter like i ain’t me. Fuck outta here! 😡 — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) March 23, 2022

Then, of course, he just had to go there, posting a photo of Machine Gun Kelly with his nails (and tongue) painted black from last year’s Billboard Music Awards. “Then you got this goofy ass nigga headlining?” Lucas wonderd. “Smh how sway?”

Then you got this goofy ass nigga headlining? Smh how sway? pic.twitter.com/fgHyU6CQJS — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) March 23, 2022

Of course, this could be a residual effect of Joyner receiving career support from Eminem, with whom MGK had a short-lived rap feud in 2018. However, since then, MGK’s foray into pop-punk with Tickets To My Downfall landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, leading to wins at BBMAs and VMAs. Even before that all of his prior releases had debuted in the top 5, with all but Hotel Diablo receiving Gold certification from RIAA.