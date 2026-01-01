Following a breakthrough year with the smash hit “Solcito,” the future is looking even brighter for Juan Duque. The Colombian heartthrob has positioned himself as the next global pop star with his soulful and sentimental songs that transcend genre. At the same time, Duque is showing a different side to his country with his roots in the small town of Marinilla. His humble beginnings are the foundation on which he’s building his path towards superstardom.

“I owe being a hard worker, responsible, and not being afraid of anything to growing up in Marinilla,” Duque says. “The people here are go-getters. If I’m adding my grain of sand in bringing more visibility to Marinilla, I’m very happy because you’re going to get to know another type of culture, philosophy, and people here.”

In the past decade, Medellín has become the reggaeton capital of Colombia with the success of artists like J Balvin, Maluma, Karol G, Feid, and Ryan Castro. On the outskirts of the city lies Duque’s countryside hometown of Marinilla. Looking to the aforementioned acts as inspirations, he started out as an independent artist five years ago. Duque eventually won over Colombia with his romantic reggaeton hits like “Maria” and the remix of the song featuring Castro. Since signing with Warner Music Latina in 2024, he has also branched out into genres like pop in “Lejos De Mis Ojos” and bachata in “Ni Con Él, Ni Conmigo” while making strides in reggaeton.

Where Duque is making the waves is in the emerging Latin Afrobeats scene. Alongside Miguel Bueno, he scored one of the biggest hits in the genre with their collaboration “Solcito,” which has over 174 million streams on Spotify. Duque is teasing his second album with the Afrobeats-infused hits “Ojalá” featuring Nanpa Básico and “Un Afrito.” As his music grows on an international level, he’s gotten co-signs from J Balvin and Coldplay’s Chris Martin. While in Marinilla, Duque spoke with UPROXX about his upbringing, making music that feels true to him, and his vision for 2026.

How do you feel that more people are getting to know about Marinilla through your success?

More than representing my town, it’s about representing the values, culture, and my roots from here. I wasn’t raised in a big city or the hood, so I didn’t know about things from those regions. I grew up with things typical of life in the countryside. I know what it’s like to live in the mountains and work on a farm while learning about nature, the animals, and cultivation. I love that people seeing that I’m from Marinilla are seeing that the people from here are nice, noble, humble, and hardworking.

Speaking of success, how would you describe this past year in your music career?

It was a beautiful year. It was a year with a lot of growth in my career. I’m happy that I’ve gotten to travel to many different countries, especially thanks to the success of “Solcito.” That song opened many doors for us internationally. It put us in front of so many people and I was able to do my first international tour. I’m grateful for everything that happened last year.

How did the song “Solcito” come together with Miguel Bueno?

I want to keep following my instincts because they’ve been very on-point. Miguel and I were working on another song. The day that we met in the studio to finish up that other song, I had already developed “Solcito.” I was listening to it on the way to the studio. When I got there, I told them, “Forgive me, but we should do ‘Solcito’ instead.” They were telling me the other song was almost done and that they had to turn it in. I said, “We have to work on ‘Solcito.’ Believe me, it’s very good.” Miguel liked it and he told me, “You’re crazy, but I believe you, so let’s go ahead with this one.” Then “Solcito” came out and it was beautiful to see how things turn out when you follow your intuition without knowing what will happen or giving in.

Afrobeats have become the new frontier in Latin music. In addition to “Solcito,” you now have songs like “Ojalá” and “Un Afrito.” Where did the idea come from to explore Afrobeats?

I love the Afrobeats genre for one reason and that’s how it brings me back to beautiful moments and memories on the beach. I love to spend time in the Caribbean. With the whole Afrobeats wave last year, I loved it because I knew that I would have music that’s perfect for the beach. I love to listen to and feel the Afrobeats vibes. This past year, I wanted to transmit those happy and feel-good vibes in my music. It’s a genre with a lot of soul and that’s why I’m exploring it because I enjoy how that feels.