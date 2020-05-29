Jucee Froot’s Raunchy ‘Eat Itself’ Video Shows Off Her Sexy Side

Jucee Froot‘s star continues to rise as her brand of raunchy rap branches out into even more new avenues in the wake of her debut mixtape, Black Sheep. She won’t even let being on quarantine stop her as she uses the opportunity to shoot a trippy, sexed-up video for her new single “Eat Itself,” which features on the star-studded soundtrack to HBO’s Insecure after debuting in the second episode of the show’s fourth season.

The video, directed by SpikeZee and Foreign Skooly, is was shot by Jucee herself as she cavorts in her tub with colorful embellishments in the form of dancing cartoon fruit and video game-esque graphic transitions., Jucee flaunts her impressive collection of tattoos in a skimpy swimsuit while taunting a timid lover, “It ain’t gon’ eat itself.”

“Eat Itself” isn’t the first song Jucee Froot landed on a soundtrack. In 2019, she contributed to the soundtrack for Birds Of Prey with “Danger,” telling Uproxx that the departure “was something new for me… I’m real happy that I did it. I got new fans from overseas.” Keep an eye out for the Memphis rapper as her buzz builds — she’s got all the makings of a star.

Watch Jucee Froot’s ‘Eat Itself’ video above.

Jucee Froot is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.