Jucee Froot Breaks Out With Her Versatile ‘Black Sheep’ Mixtape

Jucee Froot is a rapper on the rise whose aggressive, in-your-face style and clever rhymes have begun to put her on the radar in a big way. It doesn’t hurt that the remix to her song “Psycho” features one of hip-hop’s other fastest rising stars, Rico Nasty, but Jucee is more than capable of standing on her own.

The proof of that fact arrived today, just a few weeks after the videos for “Psycho (Remix)” and Jucee’s solo track, “Life’s A B*tch,” in the form of Jucee’s major label debut mixtape, Black Sheep. Black Sheep contains both of the Memphis rapper’s previous singles, as well as potential sleeper hit “Sidewalk” and guest appearances from fellow Atlantic artist A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and fellow Memphis native Juicy J.

Clocking in at 16 tracks, Black Sheep is just long enough to give a satisfying overview of Jucee Froot’s skill and charisma, but short enough that she doesn’t overstay her welcome. The project shows off a range of styles, from booming Memphis trap to rattling Miami bass, while Jucee’s flow jumps from punishing, punchline-riddled bounce to a melodic lilt that promises catchy hooks and radio-friendly, singalong rhymes sure to build her fanbase. Although her Coachella debut will be postponed along with the rest of the festival, fans can catch her on tour with Kash Doll starting this month and running through Rolling Loud Miami in May. For now, get familiar with her engaging songwriting and bouncy flow via Black Sheep.

Black Sheep is out now on Atlantic. Get it here.

