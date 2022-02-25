When Is ‘Euphoria’ Back For Season 3 On HBO?

The bad news: Euphoria’s second season is wrapping up with a finale that promises a character death (or two) and a ton of unanswered questions hanging in hiatus. The good news: The HBO drama has already been picked up for season three with the show’s main cast and some of its recent additions expected to return. But, considering how long fans had to wait between the show’s first and second outing, the question on everyone’s mind right now is this: “When will Sam Levinson’s teenage soap opera really be back?”

When Will Season 3 Of Euphoria Air?

Euphoria fans have learned to be patient after having to wait over two years for the current season to make it to air. The show delivered two specials — episodes that served as character studies for Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) — meant to bridge the gap between season one and season two after COVID hit and restrictions on filming pushed back the series shooting schedule. It’s doubtful COVID will be as big of an issue going forward since Hollywood’s figured out how to safely bring people back to set but that doesn’t mean Euphoria’s going to be back this year.

Though HBO hasn’t given an official date for the show’s return, most fans expect to see season three land on their screens in early 2023. That could definitely still happen, but it’s going to be a question of scheduling that determines if audiences will have to wait longer to reunite with our favorite dysfunctional group of high schoolers. Zendaya is basically the biggest star on the planet right now, and her filming schedule for the rest of the year is booked. She’ll be shooting the second Dune film this summer, and she’s got another major movie, Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers, coming after that. When the cast can get back to filming depends largely on when she’ll have time to do the show, so we might be waiting until 2024 for Euphoria’s next season.

What Will Euphoria Season 3 Be About?

Without spoiling any season two finale plotlines, expect the next season of Levinson’s drama to focus on Rue’s recovery. She made great strides towards her sobriety by the end of season two and that seems like a journey the series is eager to continue following. Unfortunately for Rue, she still owes drug dealer Laurie a ton of money and, since her mom flushed her suitcase filled with pills down the drain, she’s got no way of settling that debt. We can’t imagine her dealings with the former school teacher are done and that relationship will likely pose a threat to Rue’s sobriety in season three.

Meanwhile, it’s a good bet that the love triangle between Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Maddy (Alexa Demie), and Nate (Jacob Elordi) will continue in season three. Now that the truth is out about Cassie and Nate’s relationship, her friendship with Maddy will be tested and Nate will have to figure out what he really wants in a girlfriend. Fez (Angus Cloud) and Ashtray (Javon Walton) have Custer to deal with, and police scrutiny over Mouse’s murder so depending on what happens in the season two finale, one or both of them might be doing jail time. (Here’s hoping we get more Fexi content anyway.) And Dominic Fike who plays Elliot recently revealed his character will be back for season three so expect him to create more problems for Rue and Jules, whose relationship is most definitely going to be broken by the time the show returns.

Which Euphoria Cast Members Are Coming Back For Season 3?

Besides Fike and mainstays like Zendaya and Hunter Schafer, most of the main cast is expected back next season. Sweeney, Demie, and Elordi all likely have big roles to play as does Maude Apatow and Storm Reid. Hopefully, Colman Domingo will be back as Rue’s sobriety mentor, Ali, along with her mother played by Nika King. As for Cloud, Walton, and Eric Dane (who plays Nate’s father Cal), the verdict is still out. And with so much drama happening behind the scenes between Levinson and star Barbie Ferreira, we’re not sure whether Kat will have a big role when the series returns either.