This past December marked the two-year anniversary of Juice WRLD’s death. The prospering young rapper was just 21 years old when he passed away following a drug overdose in late 2019 at Chicago’s Midway International Airport. Prior to the anniversary, the late rapper’s mother, Ms. Carmella Wallace, celebrated what would’ve been his 23rd birthday with a heartbreaking birthday letter to him. “You touched the world through your music with honesty and transparency,” she wrote. “You shared a message of healing and sincerely desired to make a difference in the lives of others.”

During a recent appearance on the The Tamron Hall Show show, Wallace opened up about Juice’s struggle with addiction and how she viewed the support system around him. “I just felt like his best interest wasn’t being looked out for,” she said. “I think people had their own agendas and they liked the lifestyle. And they were young too, so I have to give them that. They’re young so they don’t see things the way we would see it but I think that he just didn’t have the people in place to tell him to stop or to know [what was really wrong]. He just didn’t have that support system in place.

“I told him of my fears of him overdosing and encouraged him to speak to the psychologist I arranged for him to speak with,” she added. “But he was 19 and he knew everything. And the people around him, some of them would reach out to me. But not the inner, inner-circle.”

Wallace also spoke about a past conversation she had with Juice that left her confident he would get helpn. “I could tell there was a difference in him and that he wasn’t doing the lean,” she said. “I think he was still doing pills, but he told me he was ready to get help. It was just a special moment. We just had that moment where I just knew he was going to overcome it.”

You can watch Wallace’s interview on The Tamron Hall Show above.