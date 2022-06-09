Rappers Juicy J and Pi’erre Bourne are joining forces for the summer. Later this month, the pair will drop their collaborative album, Space Age Pimpin’.

Ahead of the album, Juicy and Bourne have dropped the club-ready lead single, “This Fronto.” On the track, Juicy J mixes a cocktail of drugs, rapping, “This fronto got me high, so high, so high / The Xans got me high, so high, so high / The mollies got me high, so high, so high / The shrooms got me high, so high, so high.”

A prolific producer and an artist in his own right, Bourne swoops in with a flashy verse, proclaiming, “I can tell the future, all I see is dollar signs

/ My diamonds shine like the fourth of July”

Bourne is known for his work on tracks by Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti. With his brooding, downtempo craft, Bourne’s production stylings give “This Fronto” a feel similar to that of old Three 6 Mafia tracks.

Although Bourne has built an impressive resume as a producer, he revealed to Billboard last year that he doesn’t feel he’s made it as a rapper.

“I feel like I made it as a producer,” Bourne said. “With [my albums, The Life Of Pi’erre 4 and 5], that’s been me getting everyone to see that I’m rapping, but a lot of people still haven’t heard TLOP 1, 2, or 3. There’s still a gap to be filled between the millions of people that know me as a producer as opposed to an artist. I just have to gain more awareness, and that’s pretty much what the music has done.”

Space Age Pimpin’ is out 6/22 via Trippy Music.