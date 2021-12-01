Later this week, Three 6 Mafia will go up against Bone Thugs-N-Harmony for another battle of Verzuz. Before that happens, Juicy J, who is one of two remaining members in the group, along with DJ Paul, spoke with Nas and radio personality Minya “Miss Info” about the rise and fall of the group. On the Spotify podcast The Bridge: 50 Years of Hip Hop, Juicy J admitted that “drugs really broke Three 6 Mafia up.” When asked about was specific drugs caused the group’s end, Juicy J replied, “the wildest drugs.”

“From heroin to meth to cocaine, all kinds of pills,” he continued. “A lot of drugs were consumed during the times we were together. When everybody was sober and sh*t, everybody’s on the same page But when cocaine’s involved, things change. But I’m not pointing a figure at nobody.” Juicy J added that he “can’t think of nothing else” that would’ve caused the group to break up and said it was why “people wasn’t showing up in the studio… business was crazy, everything’s folding… it was the drugs.”

Juicy J recalled a story involving Lord Infamous, DJ Paul’s late brother, who was a part of the group until 2005. “I had to bust up in Lord Infamous room before and I was almost in tears,” he said. “I thought the n**** was dead at first. So I had to go get the keys, because he wouldn’t answer the phone. I was banging on his door. So I had to bust up in his room and had to pretty much beat him [with a pillow] to wake him up.”

You can listen to the full episode of Spotify’s The Bridge: 50 Years of Hip Hop podcast here.