P’ierre Bourne And Lil Uzi Vert Reunite On The Hypnotic ‘Sossboy 2’

Hitmaking producer Pi’erre Bourne reunites with Lil Uzi Vert on “Sossboy 2,” the final single from his upcoming mixtape, The Life of Pi’erre 5, which is due this Friday, June 11. The track was accompanied by an animated visualizer depicting the two artists as Dragon Ball-inspired cartoon avatars as they both rap over the hypnotic, synthesizer-heavy beat.

“Sossboy 2” is one of three tracks featuring guest artists on the 16-song project, including, of course, Playboi Carti and newcomer Sharc, who is signed to Pi’erre’s label SossHouse. Although Pi’erre is focusing on highlighting his solo talents, the three features all make sense; it was Carti and Pi’erre’s collaboration “Magnolia” that launched both to stardom in 2017, while Pi’erre produced a number of tracks for both Carti and Uzi on their most recent outings, Eternal Atake and Whole Lotta Red.

Sossboy 2 last single before album, featuring Uzi Drops Wednesday. Full album Friday. And documentary Friday as well. There. — 🅿️i'erre 🅱️ourne (@pierrebourne) June 6, 2021

Pi’erre also produced the majority of Carti’s prior album Die Lit. Most recently, Pi’erre has promoted his SossHouse signees, producing three projects in 2020 for Chavo, Jelly, and Frazier Trill, as well as releasing a deluxe version of the last The Life Of Pi’erre tape, which included 15 new tracks.

The Life of Pi'erre 5 is due on 6/11 via Interscope Records.

