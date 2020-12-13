Juicy J is undoubtedly a legend in the rap game for what’s been two careers in one thanks to his time with Three 6 Mafia and his solo career which launched in 2013 with Stay Trippy. Through it all, the Memphis rapper has given fans an assortment of classic records over the years. A key part of Juicy J’s career has been his producer tag ad-libs, which help add life and energy to his songs.

Speaking about that producer tag, he revealed that Logic helped create it. The Memphis rapper called Logic his “best friend” in a recent interview with HipHopDX before explaining how the No Pressure helped create the tag.

“We hang out all the time. We was in the studio and he was just talking,” Juicy J said. “He’s like, ‘Man, what did Juicy J say? Shut the f*ck up.’ We was just being funny. And I said, ‘Hey.’ I stopped it. I told the engineer, ‘You recorded that?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah,’ I said, ‘Man, I’m using that as my producer tag because that sh*t is hard. You talking is.’” He added, “We didn’t say, ‘Hey, Logic, go in the studio, I mean go in the booth and do this.’ He just said it and it was recording.”

He went on to say that Logic was surprised that Juicy J used the tag. “He say he didn’t think I was serious,” the Memphis rapper said. “He said, ‘When you said you was going to use that as a tag, I didn’t think you was serious.’ He’s like, ‘Man, that sh*t sound hard. I’m hearing my voice every f*cking where.”‘

The news comes after Juicy J and Logic connect for their “1995” video.

[via HipHopDX]