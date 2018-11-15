Chuff Media

2018 has been busy for Julia Michaels. Aside from releasing her own single “Jump,” she’s also featured on a handful of other songs, and she’s been working on some new music. The latest fruit of her efforts is “In This Place,” which she contributed to the Ralph Breaks The Internet soundtrack. The song premiered on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Apple Radio show, and Michaels told the host that she was brought in to add a pop edge to the song, which was written by Disney film score legend Alan Menken along with Phil Johnston and Tom MacDougall.

“I’ve been a huge Disney fan for as long as I can remember,” she said, “and Tom MacDougall had actually written this song for Wreck It Ralph and was like, ‘Hey, we have this song. We have the theatrical version and its got its moment in the movie, but we want a version that feels more current.’ I was like, ‘I would love to try anything. Anything to be a part of a Disney movie. I’m in.’ We figured it out. I asked my friend Ann Kirkpatrick to help me produce it and it was just such an amazing experience. I was so happy I got to be a part of it.”

She also talked about her plans for 2019, saying that she plans to release new music in January before heading out on tour with Keith Urban and Pink: “I’m actually putting out music in January. I’ve decided that I’m just not gonna wait anymore. I need to put it out and I want it to be out in the world and to be loved on and, yeah. […] Right now I’m trying to focus on one thing at a time. Putting out the music in January and then I tour with Keith Urban and then after that I just announced that I’m gonna be opening for Pink in the spring, so I’m doing that for a little while.”

Listen to “In This Place” above.