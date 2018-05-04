Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Julia Michaels may not be your favorite artist yet, but the pop songwriter is probably one of your favorite artist’s favorites. She’s become a go-to collaborator in the industry: In just 2017 and 2018, she worked with Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5, Bleachers, Jessie Ware, Shakira, Pink, Selena Gomez, and Janelle Monáe. She’s been working on launching a more front-facing career for herself, and she’s been off to a hot start: She had a song on the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack, she performed with Kesha at the Grammys, and now she’s got a new single, “Jump.”

The track is further proof that Michaels really knows her way around a pop song. The verse keeps things really simple, with punchy drums and sparse synths underscoring her vocals before the track blooms with some deep bass in the subtle-but-catchy hook. The track also features Trippie Redd, who has a verse about success and heartbreak.

Michaels wrote on Instagram that the song started as a voice note in her phone that collaborators Justin Tranter and Nick Monson helped bring to life. She also told Nova 93.7 of the song, “It’s about wanting to sort of dive into something really quickly but you have so many hesitations because you’ve been hurt before.”

Listen to “Jump” above.