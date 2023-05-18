Juneteenth is one month away, and Live Nation Urban confirmed this week that it will put on a second annual Juneteenth: A Global Celebration For Freedom at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Coi Leray, Davido, Jodeci, Kirk Franklin, Miguel, and SWV were revealed as participating acts, with a promise of more to come.

“We have once again partnered with [Jesse Collins Entertainment] on the production of the broadcast as well as @cnn who will be airing the concert experience live worldwide on June 19 at 8 p.m. EST,” Live Nation Urban and the Greek Theatre jointly posted to Instagram.

The caption continued, “In our second year, the concert will feature a wide array of icons and artists spanning across the entertainment and music industry including @Miguel, @KirkFranklin, @officialSWV, @Davido, @CoiLeray and @Jodeci, with more artists and presenters to be announced.”

The company additionally noted that Questlove and Adam Blackstone will serve as the show’s music directors.

“We are proud to once again partner with Live Nation Urban to broadcast this powerful Juneteenth event on our platforms,” Chris Licht, chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide said in a statement, per Billboard. “We want to be a destination for people to both understand and celebrate a holiday of this magnitude.”