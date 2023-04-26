There’s no denying Davido’s star power. As one of the musicians at the forefront of helping Afrobeats gain worldwide attention, the “Unavailable” musician is riding high off of the success of his latest album Timeless. After breaking several streaming records, Davido took to social media to announce that he’s taking his well-received album on a limited-run North American tour.

“The grind is TIMELESS, the music is TIMELESS, we are TIMELESS⁣,” he wrote. The tour will start in Washington, DC, on July 1. In addition to his summer tour, Davido will also take the stage at a few festivals, including Governors Ball Music Festival in June and A.W.A.Y Festival in November.

During an interview with Complex, when asked about what the album meant to him, Davido said, “The last time I dropped an album, Afrobeats was not on this pedestal. So many things have happened: younger artists have come through, and I have a spread of artists and producers under my label, some that feature on the album—like Morravey and Logos Olori. Afrobeats has become the most popular genre in the world, so I knew I definitely had to deliver. I’m just happy that so many people love Timeless.”

View the full Timeless Tour schedule below.

07/01 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena*

07/07 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

07/08 — Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena

07/13 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

07/15 — Toronto, CA @ Budweiser Stage

*Produced by Duke Concept

Davido’s artist presale begins on April 26 at 10 am local time. While a special promoter presale will kick off on April 27 at 10 am local time. General sales will start on April 28 at 10 am local time. For more information, click here.