Miguel Returns After A Long Hiatus With The Sultry ‘Give It To Me’

Miguel’s time away from the spotlight hasn’t affected his standing in music fans’ hearts very much. In fact, thanks to TikTok, his 2010 single “Sure Thing” returned to the Billboard charts for the first time in over a decade, launching it to a new peak at No. 15. Of course, this prompted some fan speculation about when he’d release new music; we got our answer this week when Miguel notified fans via social media his new song “Give It To Me” was on the way. Now that it’s here, we can only assume that there’s more on the way.

Fans last heard from the San Pedro, California singer in 2021, when he released his Art Dealer Chic, Vol. 4 EP featuring the single “So I Lie.” Since then, he’s been mostly off the radar, aside from an appearance on Diplo’s “Don’t Forget My Love,” presumably recovering from the fallout from his divorce from Nazanin Mandi, whom he dated for 13 years before getting married in 2018.

Before all that, Miguel’s last album was 2017’s War & Leisure, which featured fan favorites such the Travis Scott-featuring “Sky Walker” and “Come Through And Chill” with J. Cole. He also contributed a version of “Remember Me” from the Coco soundtrack; the original won the Academy Awards for Best Original Song in 2018.

Listen to “Give It To Me” above.