Coi Leray Says The WNBA Is ‘More Than A Game’ In A New Season Preview

When Coi Leray dropped her new single “Players,” it occurred to several observers that it’d be the perfect tune for a partnership with the WNBA. Well, those observers were clearly onto something, as the song appears in a new preview for the 2023 season. Coi also appears via voiceover to detail all the ways the WNBA is “more than a game.”

“This league is a sisterhood,” she asserts. “It’s way more than just a game; it’s an empire — a fearless empire. More sideswiping steals: Check. We got hoops, drive, and passion. Easy! More buckets, extra sauce? Order up! More dimension-defying dimes, more dancing than a Saturday night — now this is what I call primetime.” As she speaks, highlights from past seasons of WNBA action play out with incredible VFX.

While “Players” has been a success for Coi, with multiple remixes including one featuring Busta Rhymes, the New Jersey rapper has continued to roll out new music, including the singles “Bops” and “My Body.” While she said the music industry is oversaturated, she’s clearly not afraid to mix it up, making sure she has plenty of opportunities to stand out.

Meanwhile, the WNBA is set for one of its biggest seasons to date after an exciting draft packed with college superstars (and a thrilling NCAA championship tournament that proved the power of women’s hoops) and a new television deal. A wild offseason saw some big names change cities and make splashy headlines, so more eyes than ever will be on the ever-growing league.

