Over the past few months, you may have seen one of Gap’s sepia-toned “Linen Moves” campaign ads, featuring a troupe of neutral-clad dancers, led by South African star Tyla, doing some spectacular choreography. The irresistible song they’re dancing to in the video is the viral hit “Back On 74” by British band dance-soul group Jungle.

They’ve been around for some time, but “Back On 74” was their “welcome to the show” moment, and they’re capitalizing now with a new song, “Keep Me Satisfied,” which operates in a similar vein. Vocalist Lydia Kitto, who had been a frequent contributor to the band’s albums Loving In Stereo and Volcano, has joined as a permanent member, giving them a bit more versatility than the average dance DJs.

As with many of their past videos (and the Gap ad they produced), Jungle’s video for “Keep Me Satisfied” is a oner, taking place in what appears to be a shipping warehouse packed to the ceiling with cardboard boxes emblazoned with the band’s name and the song’s title (as well as those of some of their previous songs). This time around, they tap choreographer Shay Latukolan, who previous choreographed Kaytranada’s “Witchy” with Childish Gambino, while retaining the direction duo of Charlie Di Placido and band member Josh Lloyd-Watson.

2025 is already shaping up to be a big one for Jungle, building on their biggest year to date.

Watch Jungle’s video for “Keep Me Satisfied” above.