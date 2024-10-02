Kaytranada had a noteworthy 2023, thanks primarily to Kaytraminé, his collaborative album with Aminé. He’s had a big 2024, too, with the June release of his latest album, Timeless, which includes the Childish Gambino collaboration “Witchy.” Given that October is here and Halloween is weeks away, the duo figured now would be an appropriate time to give the song a new video.

The new visual sees the pair performing the song in a dark studio environment, where they interact with some supernatural women, mirroring the song’s lyrics.

On the track, Gambino sings of a special someone who inspires mystical feelings: “I can feel you in the night / No lie / I don’t want no other vibe / No lie / I been missing somethin’ / That I cannot control / When I’m near, in your arms, in your eyes / I realize it’s voodoo / You make me feel like I’ve been floatin’ / This ain’t no spell, you got me open, girl / You’re being witchy and I love it, girl.”

“Witchy” broke new ground for Gambino this summer: It debuted at No. 19 on Billboard‘s Dance/Electronic Streaming Songs chart, giving Gambino his first ever placement on that particular chart. Indeed, it’s a song Gambino has embraced, as at the first show of The New World Tour in August, he gave “Witchy” its live debut.

Watch the “Witchy” video above.