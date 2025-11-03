Justin Bieber Doesn’t Want To Tour Right Now: ‘Sounds Super Daunting’

In case you missed it, Justin Bieber is a Twitch streamer now. During a Halloween broadcast this past weekend, he offered some insight into what his mindset around touring is like at the moment: He doesn’t seem jazzed about the idea, but he would still like to perform in a limited capacity.

Bieber said (here’s a clip):

“I think just because I’ve been touring for so long, just even the idea of touring at this point in my life sounds super daunting. I think I always start out really loving it, and then it always gets to a point where I’m just super burnt out. And so, like, I think at this point in my life, I really want to do spot dates, where I just pick maybe a city and do a couple shows, and not commit to a whole, like, two-year run; That’s usually what it is, is like, for a year and a half, two years.”

He added (in a clip seen here), “But right now, I’m just focusing on Coachella. I got one show next year, in April, which is a long time away, and I’m just gonna focus on that for now and give my all to it. And so that doesn’t feel super overwhelming. I’m just really excited for that. I’m gonna do the whole… both [Swag] projects, probably, and just find a way to, like, merge some of the old songs in where I can and, like… I haven’t performed these songs live yet, and that’ll be kind of the first time I really do them all live like that. I’m super excited.”

Bieber is set to headline Coachella alongside Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G.