Justin Bieber Is A Vibe In His Casual New ‘Bad Honey’ Video

In support of his recent albums Swag and Swag II, Justin Bieber has shared a handful of videos. They’ve all been pretty low-key, mostly just sharing slices of his life. The same is true of the new visual for “Bad Honey.”

The video sees Bieber hanging out in a club, rocking cozy-looking hoodies and sipping on drinks as he sings the song and enjoys the environment.

Meanwhile, it was revealed last month that Bieber will be headlining Coachella in 2026, alongside Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G, with a lineup also featuring The xx, Disclosure, Turnstile, Ethel Cain, Dijon, Teddy Swims, The Strokes, Addison Rae, Sombr, Alex G, Young Thug, FKA Twigs, Wet Leg, Clipse, Wednesday, PinkPantheress, and others.

Ed Sheeran also recently revealed that his song “Camera” was meant to be a collaboration with Bieber at one point.

Watch the “Bad Honey” video above and find the Swag II cover art and tracklist below.