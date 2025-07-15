Justin Bieber is barely into his 30s, but he’s already spent about half of his life as a celebrity after coming to fame as a child pop star. He’s come a long way since then, and now Bieber has taken a moment to reflect on that via a throwback video.

On social media today (July 15), he shared (alongside a series of teary-eyed emojis) a 30-second snippet of a CTV interview he did in 2008, shortly after gaining notoriety and a year before his debut EP, 2009’s My World. In the clip, Bieber was asked how he envisions his career going. He responded, “Well, I see myself doing more, like, R&B.”

Bieber, of course, went on to incorporate a stronger R&B influence into his work as his career progressed, including with his recently released surprise album, Swag.

Meanwhile, Bieber recently distanced himself from a different part of his past: His fashion brand Drew House. He shared a statement saying, “I Justin Bieber am no longer involved in this brand. Drew House doesnt represent me or my family or life. If your rocking with me the human Justin Bieber dont waste ur money on Drew House.”

Check out the original interview video above.