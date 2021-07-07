Music

Juvenile’s ‘Vax That Thang Up’ Turns His Biggest Hit Into A Pro-Vaccine PSA

Who would have thought that 20 years after Cash Money Records took over for the 99 and the 2000, Juvenile’s raunchy introductory hit would form the basis for a wholesome (bit still playfully racy) public health PSA? The New Orleans rapper resurrected his biggest song, “Back That Thang Up,” turning it into “Vax That Thang Up” to encourage horny young singles to get their shots before returning to the dating scene, recruiting longtime collaborators Mannie Fresh and Mia X to reprise and remix the track’s most iconic moments.

“Girl, you look good, why don’t you vax that thang up?” Juvie joshes on the new, cheeky chorus. “You a handsome young brother, why don’t you vax that thang up?” Mannie, meanwhile, cleverly flips his anchor verse: “I know you can’t stand it / No holding hands, chick,” he smirks, turning his opening couplet into something a bit more friendly for radio. And that iconic Lil Wayne bridge? Well, it seemed unlikely they’d be able to hook the original into participating, considering some of his prior reactions to current events, so Mia X graciously steps it up to turn “drop it like it’s hot” into “go get the shot.”

Naturally, fans on Twitter have thoughts, but respect for these legends of the game — who have mostly stayed out of trouble and kept their legacies untarnished — has the jokes trending about as wholesome as the song itself. You love to see it.

Watch the “Vax That Thang Up” video above.

