Who would have thought that 20 years after Cash Money Records took over for the 99 and the 2000, Juvenile’s raunchy introductory hit would form the basis for a wholesome (bit still playfully racy) public health PSA? The New Orleans rapper resurrected his biggest song, “Back That Thang Up,” turning it into “Vax That Thang Up” to encourage horny young singles to get their shots before returning to the dating scene, recruiting longtime collaborators Mannie Fresh and Mia X to reprise and remix the track’s most iconic moments.

“Girl, you look good, why don’t you vax that thang up?” Juvie joshes on the new, cheeky chorus. “You a handsome young brother, why don’t you vax that thang up?” Mannie, meanwhile, cleverly flips his anchor verse: “I know you can’t stand it / No holding hands, chick,” he smirks, turning his opening couplet into something a bit more friendly for radio. And that iconic Lil Wayne bridge? Well, it seemed unlikely they’d be able to hook the original into participating, considering some of his prior reactions to current events, so Mia X graciously steps it up to turn “drop it like it’s hot” into “go get the shot.”

Naturally, fans on Twitter have thoughts, but respect for these legends of the game — who have mostly stayed out of trouble and kept their legacies untarnished — has the jokes trending about as wholesome as the song itself. You love to see it.

Juvenile turning “Back That Azz Up” into a pro vax anthem is….I truly don’t even know I’m speechless pic.twitter.com/uQQLvpRsIk — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) July 7, 2021

When “Vax That Thang Up” by Juvenile comes on in the club. pic.twitter.com/HU5S0DD9IA — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) July 7, 2021

First Bill Snyder tweeting at you to get the vaccination now we got Juvenile doing a remix of “Back Dat Azz Up” telling you to get Vaxxxed. 2021 is lit. pic.twitter.com/jFLhRcYvO4 — scottwildcat (@scottwildcat) July 7, 2021

Good for Juvenile. I'll take this shit over Pete Rock's BS any day. https://t.co/v4ZWltBrDR — GATS (@Sko_Nice) July 7, 2021

My day is made. It is not gonna get better than Juvenile rapping “Vax That Thang Up,” and Mannie Fresh dancing in front of eggplant emojis. I’m going to bed so I can dream on this high I’m feeling right now. pic.twitter.com/eGBFTmtK2m — Hal H. Harris (@Established1865) July 7, 2021

this is a matter for New Orleans Twitter and New Orleans Twitter alone. I will refrain from discussing “Vaxx That Thang Up” 😂 pic.twitter.com/G08V0ueYnz — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) July 7, 2021

Watch the “Vax That Thang Up” video above.