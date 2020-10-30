Getty Image
Lil Wayne’s Met With Donald Trump About His ‘Platinum Plan’ And People On Twitter Had Jokes

Last month, Ice Cube’s apparent involvement with the Trump administration in helping curate a “Platinum Plan” drew considerable attention online. Ice Cube would later explain that he did not endorse the Trump administration but simply talked to his team after he was approached for suggestions in helping the Black community. Now, Lil Wayne has joined Cube as the latest rapper to speak to the president regarding the “Platinum Plan.”

The rapper took to Twitter on Thursday to share some optimistic words about his meeting with Trump. “Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform,” he said. “The platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership.” He added, “He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Despite Wayne’s optimism, fans did not appreciate the rapper meeting with Trump less than a week before the upcoming election. As a result, fans took their frustrations to social media to air out. One fan reposted the comment and said, “not this please anything but this,” while another said, “This is also the same guy that said he never experienced racism before,” adding, “Take this endorsement with a grain of salt.” Other fans expressed their disappointment with the beloved rapper. “i called you the goat even after u started wearing neon leggings and this what i get in return?” said one fan. Another user flipped one of Wayne’s most famous lines in a tweet that read, “Weezy f baby and the F is fo F*CKISYOUDOIN.”

You can find other reactions to Lil Wayne’s post below.

