Last month, Ice Cube’s apparent involvement with the Trump administration in helping curate a “Platinum Plan” drew considerable attention online. Ice Cube would later explain that he did not endorse the Trump administration but simply talked to his team after he was approached for suggestions in helping the Black community. Now, Lil Wayne has joined Cube as the latest rapper to speak to the president regarding the “Platinum Plan.”

The rapper took to Twitter on Thursday to share some optimistic words about his meeting with Trump. “Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform,” he said. “The platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership.” He added, “He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

Despite Wayne’s optimism, fans did not appreciate the rapper meeting with Trump less than a week before the upcoming election. As a result, fans took their frustrations to social media to air out. One fan reposted the comment and said, “not this please anything but this,” while another said, “This is also the same guy that said he never experienced racism before,” adding, “Take this endorsement with a grain of salt.” Other fans expressed their disappointment with the beloved rapper. “i called you the goat even after u started wearing neon leggings and this what i get in return?” said one fan. Another user flipped one of Wayne’s most famous lines in a tweet that read, “Weezy f baby and the F is fo F*CKISYOUDOIN.”

not this please anything but this https://t.co/gzMEAsSx0f — Lauren Sanderson (@LaurenSanderson) October 29, 2020

This is also the same guy that said he never experienced racism before

Take this endorsement with a grain of salt 🙄 https://t.co/27fIH13wHE — 817king (@Coolkid_shaw) October 29, 2020

i called you the goat even after u started wearing neon leggings and this what i get in return? https://t.co/9W685hfDbg — aamer (@aamersnow) October 29, 2020

Weezy f baby and the F is fo FUCKISYOUDOIN https://t.co/X0dAv41w9j — pinché perro. (@kbdevaughn) October 29, 2020

You can find other reactions to Lil Wayne’s post below.

a whole fuckin song about loving lady cops and you're not even gonna vote for kamala? https://t.co/sGSG7j7MQr — 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗯 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗼𝗻 (@calebsaysthings) October 29, 2020

What have I …what have I….what have I done to deserve this? — Fire Him (@questlove) October 29, 2020

my hood is NOT listening to Lil Wayne anymore — Jeffery Perkins (@JefferyxBball) October 29, 2020

what the fuck going on pic.twitter.com/HRUPmMhgPL — Abdi 🦅 (@JrWave19) October 29, 2020

Can someone please, honestly and logically, explain this to me. https://t.co/Iqkkm7zpDT — CaptainTono (@Barkiologist) October 29, 2020