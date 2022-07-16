Los Angeles’ own Kalan.FrFr has grown to be one of the city’s newest and most promising artists and his 2021 project TwoFr 2 is an excellent reason why. Another West Coast act making waves as a fairly new face in the game is Blxst who recently released his second project Before You Go. Thankfully, it didn’t take too long for the artists to connect for a new record as they did with “No Stoppin.” Now the two return with a matching visual for their collaboration.

The new video spotlights the moments between Kalan.FrFr and Blxst and their respective lovers. The duo captures the highs but also the low moments that are sparked by their partners’ frustration with their busy lives. As a result of the later Kalan.FrFr and Blxst make sure to do all that is necessary to keep their partner happy and ensure that the love doesn’t fade away.

The new video arrives after Kalan.FrFr lent a guest verse to Bino Rideaux’s recently-released project, Sorry 4 Tha Wait II. He also teamed up with Mozzy in a video for their “Whole 100” collaboration. As for Blxst, he recently connected with Rick Ross in a visual for their “Couldn’t Wait For It” collaboration.

You can watch the video for “No Stoppin” above.