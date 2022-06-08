In case you missed the news, Blxst has a new album out. It’s called Before You Go, and it continues his streak of winning rap&B-style West Coast love songs. You’d be forgiven if you didn’t notice the release; Blxst is a pretty low-key guy, releasing his music independently in partnership with Red Bull Music. To catch the latecomers up to speed, though, Blxst’s kept up a steady stream of smooth singles, including “About You,” “Sometimes” with Zacari, “Every Good Girl,” “Never Was Wrong,” and now, “Be Forreal,” for which he released a bittersweet video today.

The video follows the overall theme of the album; Blxst is in love and loves it, but he’s also got a dream to chase. You just can’t have it all. In the video, this plays out via a string of opulent shopping sprees for his boo, resulting in a brand new car with a bow on it, an armload of shopping bags, and sultry nights in with his paramour. It culminates, however, in her waking up alone to note on her pillow while Blxst boards a plane to the tune of another Before You Go cut, “Fake Love In LA” featuring Arin Ray.

Next month, Blxst will continue promoting his new album with a 46-date tour around the globe with stops in the UK, Germany, and Australia in addition to the usual coast-to-coast US venues. Check out his “Be Forreal” video above and stream the full album here.