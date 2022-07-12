For the third consecutive year, Blxst graced the world with a project. His latest release came during the spring with his Before You Go project, a body of work that followed 2021’s Sixtape 2 with Bino Rideaux and his 2020 debut No Love Lost. Before You Go checked in with 13 songs and features from Arin Ray, Rick Ross, Zacari, and Grandmaster Vic. Through the visuals that Blxst has released for songs from Before You Go, Blxst has built a narrative centered on his love life and hustle towards success that continues in the new video for “Couldn’t Wait For It.”

The video kicks off by picking up where Blxst left off in his “Be Forreal” visual. After walking out on his lover, Blxst is back to handling business and his latest task requires him to fly out and meet with Rick Ross, who also has a guest verse on the song. In the end, the Blxst and Ross sign a deal together and toast to their new business venture from the comfort of Ross’ mansion.

In addition to his strong Before You Go project, which appeared on Uproxx’s Best R&B Albums Of 2022 So Far list, Blxst has also contributed strong features this year. He’s worked with the likes of Kehlani, Buddy, and more on great records this year.

You can watch the video for “Couldn’t Wait For It” above.

Before You Go is out now via Red Bull Records and Evgle. You can stream it here.