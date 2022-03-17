Fast-rising ATL rapper Kali stops by the UPROXX Sessions set to pump the release of her debut EP, Toxic Chocolate, with a self-assured performance of the EP’s standout track, “New Day.” Questioning the negative energy of her detractors and exes while boldly asserting her own dominance, Kali reminds listeners that “it’s a new day,” so they should shake off those downer vibes and stop being surprised by her longevity as the topic of discussion.

Toxic Chocolate, Kali’s seven-song debut EP, capitalizes on the TikTok buzz of her breakout single “MMM MMM,” with a remix of the track featuring ATL Jacob, Latto, and Moneybagg Yo, while also demonstrating Kali’s talent for turning the tables on f*ckboys by using their own tactics against them. The EP also features “Whole Lotta Money” rapper BIA, who also received a tremendous boost from the video-sharing platform, and Yung Bleu on the EP’s dynamic-flipping single, “UonU.”

While Kali is experiencing a bump in attention from the TikTok success of “MMM MMM,” her remix collaborator Latto is helping out by bringing her along as the opener on the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour this month. With so many factors in her favor, it won’t be long until Kali is every bit the household name her fellow Atlantan sh*t-talker is.

Watch Kali’s performance of “New Day” above.

Kali is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

