Latto Is Headlining The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour In 2022

Latto, who had a big breakout in 2020 with the release of her debut album, Queen Of Da Souf, maintained her momentum in 2021 with songs like “Fast Lane” from the latest installment of the Fast & Furious film franchise, “Big Energy,” which marked a pop-leaning lane change for the normally hard-punching Atlanta artist, and “Soufside,” a rugged ode to her hometown. It looks like that trend’ll continue in 2022, as she preps the release of her sophomore album and announces a headlining spot on the upcoming Monster Energy Outbreak Tour.

The tour will begin in March in Santa Cruz, California, and continue through to April, when it will conclude right back in Latto’s hometown, Atlanta. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 am local time, with pre-sale events today and tomorrow. You can get more information at outbreakpresents.com. In a press release, Latto said, “Monster Energy Outbreak Tour has backed a lot of big artists in the beginning stages of their careers so I’m super excited to work together. It’s been a tough year for a lot of people so I’m looking forward to letting loose and having some fun.”

Latto was recently profiled by Uproxx as our Winter 2022 Digital Cover artist. You can read our cover story here.