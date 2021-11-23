The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Cardi B, French Montana, and Snoop Dogg more. Friday saw the releases of Saba’s “Stop That,” Morray and Benny The Butcher’s “Never Fail,” Freddie Gibbs and Jadakiss’ “Black Illuminati,” and Isaiah Rashad’s “Homies Begged” deluxe edition of The House Is Burning, along with the releases listed below. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending November 19, 2021.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Dee Watkins — Problem Child 3 It’s been fun to watch Florida upstart Dee Watkins slowly grinding his way into the mainstream. While he hasn’t quite broken through (yet), he continues to demonstrate that he has all the tools to become a certified hitmaker with the right push.

French Montana — They Got Amnesia Speaking of certified hitmakers, French Montana is back to remind listeners of all the dingers he’s knocked out of the park after suffering through a few weeks of obnoxious (but funny) memes. While he once again relies on the help of guest stars like Doja Cat and Saweetie and Fivio Foreign, he holds up a sizable portion of the tracklist himself. Pap Chanel — Pretty And Paid 2.0 The Future-certified rising star out of Atlanta returns with the second installment of her self-titled mixtape series (P.A.P. = “pretty and paid,” get it?). While some of us maintain that a name change would probably behoove her, one thing that doesn’t need adjustment is her talon-tipped flow.

Snoop Dogg — The Algorithm Released in celebration of Snoop’s new position as creative consultant at Def Jam, this project functions as more of a Snoop-curated label compilation to showcase both the history of the label and its current roster of rising stars (including Benny the Butcher!) via collaborations with the Doggfather himself. Various Artists — Bruised (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Netflix Film) While Halle Berry soaks up punches in her Netflix directorial debut, the all-female cast of the film’s groundbreaking soundtrack dishes out punchlines, as Baby Tate, Cardi B, Saweetie, and more flex their lyrical muscles and prove that the future is female — and the future is here.

Singles/Videos Cool Kids — “All Or Nothing” Feat. Larry June When you think about it, there probably wouldn’t be a lane for laid-back rappers like Larry June had the Cool Kids not paved the way, so it’s only right for the two pioneering acts to link up on this, the latest in the Midwestern duo’s comeback trail.

Cousin Stizz — “Lethal Weapon” The Massachusetts menace makes his official return, showing that he hasn’t lost a single step since dropping his last album, Trying to Find My Next Thrill, in 2019. Kali — “MMM MMM Remix” Feat. ATL Jacob, Latto & Moneybagg Yo Already a TikTok favorite, Kali aims for crossover appeal, adding Latto and Moneybagg Yo for a delirious deluge of saucy sh*t talk.

Kodie Shane — “Let’s Not Fall In Love” Feat. Jacquees It’s been a minute since we last heard from the Atlanta standout, who returns with a melodic, pop-centric duet featuring her hometown’s self-declared king of R&B. Nana — “Real Real” Feat. Kent Jamz South Central’s own continues to demonstrate his talent as a superb storyteller, helped along by a smooth beat and chorus, provided by LA hook maestro Kent Jamz.