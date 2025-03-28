The wait for a new Kali Uchis album is coming to an end. In May, the Grammy Award-winning singer’s new English-language album, Sincerely, will hit streaming platforms.

Today (March 28), Uchis shares the forthcoming project’s lead single, “Sunshine & Rain…” The raw record continues in Kali’s profoundly delicate songwriting and even gentler vocal production. While “Sunshine & Rain…” at its core is about romantic empathy during a relationships peaks and valleys, Uchis’ voice is a warm sensation felt only from a constant ray of light.

“I do nothing in the dark ’cause I believe in karma / When will I forgive my heart for always getting me in trouble / God knows I play my part and always understands me / So used to everyone misunderstanding / Wish I didn’t let my emotions run the way they ran me / Gave you my heart to hold, will I end up empty-handed / Riding through the storm brought me much-needed clarity,” she sings.

In the chorus, Kali delicately emphasizes the strength that comes along with understanding, singing, “Through sunshine and rain, as seasons change / We all need somebody that makes the Earth feel heavenly / Maybe I’ll be that somebody ’cause you’re that someone to me / Through sunshine and rain, as seasons change.”

During a chat with 10 Magazine, Uchis let supporters know that Sincerely was birthed from a “life-altering event.”

“The album is about the complexities of life and finding ways to find joy in life despite the world,” she said. “Finding ways to appreciate every moment and not take life for granted. Treat every day special. It’s my most existential and honest work. It’s definitely the most beautiful body of work to me, and it’s going to be, for me, the most meaningful and impactful.”

But “Sunshine & Rain…” demonstrates that she’s found a way to channel those debilitating emotions into an evolved set of songs rather than banishing herself into void of bitterness.

Listen to “Sunshine & Rain…” above.

Sincerely is out 5/9 via UMG. Find more information here.