From the very beginning of her third studio album, Red Moon In Venus, Kali Uchis makes it known that she’s far too much at peace for any ill will. Having spent the past three years adjusting to viral fame through TikTok hits and Latin chart toppers, Uchis has set up anticipation for fans to watch her grow as a promising artist in real-time. From the early days of her career, Uchis had developed a following through her collaborations with artists like Tyler The Creator and Steve Lacy. Songs of hers like “Tyrant,” “After The Storm,” and “Dead To Me” became essential components to the universe of HBO’s Insecure, and the timely “Telepatia,” which arrived at the height of the pandemic, became an anthem of longing for those missing their loved ones.

With Red Moon In Venus, Uchis has risen above the heartache and arrives to the peace she’s fought hard for over the course of the five years since her debut, Isolation.

After a brief intro called “In My Garden…,” the listener is instantly transported into “I Wish You Roses,” a soft, smooth anthem, on which, she wishes well to a past love. This was also the first Uchis dropped to kick off the Red Moon In Venus era, setting the stage for a calm-natured, principled Uchis.

“With pretty flowers can come the bee sting / But I wish you love / I wish you well / I wish you roses while you can still smell them,” she sings over an enchanting drum loop, reassuring her past love that she harbors no resentment, and will always have love for them, even if its from afar.

Red Moon In Venus isn’t a typical album about healing. It begins on a happy note, and the peaceful, easy tone carries throughout.

About midway through the album, she embraces her newfound love with Don Toliver on “Fantasy.” Here, she invites in the love she’s been missing for so long while accepting nothing less than the euphoric joy and boundless affection she deserves. “Babe, if you don’t worship me / It just don’t work for me,” she sings, making it known that while she’s on cloud nine, she’s not going to tolerate anything that will compromise her peace.