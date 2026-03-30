Kali Uchis and Mariah The Scientist seem to be a couple of real buds. Last year, Uchis featured on Mariah’s “Is It A Crime,” and a few months later, Mariah returned the favor on Uchis’ “Pretty Promises.” The two like working together so much that they’re about to do it again, but in a different way this time: Today (March 30), the pair announced the For The Girls Tour.
They’ll be together for a about a dozen shows between this May and August, taking all of July off. Laila! is also set to join the tour on select dates.
Tickets will first be available with an artist pre-sale, starting March 31 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional pre-sales will precede the general on-sale on April 2 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on Uchis’ website.
Check out the tour dates below.
Kali Uchis and Mariah The Scientist’s Tour Dates: For The Girls Tour
05/23 — Chicago, IL @ Sueños Music Festival^
05/26 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
05/27 — Albuquerque, NM @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater*
05/29 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP*
05/30 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater*
06/04 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion*
06/06 — Queens, NY — Governors Ball Music Festival^
06/08 — Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater*
06/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre*
06/13 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*
06/16 — Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater*
06/18 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman*
06/19 — Austin TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater*
08/01 — Inglewood, CA @ HARD Summer Music Festival^
08/02 — St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival^
08/05 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/07 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
08/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
^ Kali Uchis festival appearance
* with Laila!