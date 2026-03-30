Kali Uchis and Mariah The Scientist seem to be a couple of real buds. Last year, Uchis featured on Mariah’s “Is It A Crime,” and a few months later, Mariah returned the favor on Uchis’ “Pretty Promises.” The two like working together so much that they’re about to do it again, but in a different way this time: Today (March 30), the pair announced the For The Girls Tour.

They’ll be together for a about a dozen shows between this May and August, taking all of July off. Laila! is also set to join the tour on select dates.

Tickets will first be available with an artist pre-sale, starting March 31 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional pre-sales will precede the general on-sale on April 2 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on Uchis’ website.

Check out the tour dates below.