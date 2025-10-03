Mariah The Scientist imagines the fight for love as a courtroom battle in the video for her Hearts Sold Separately single, “Is It A Crime” featuring Kali Uchis.

The video also stars Atlanta rapper Karrahbooo, another artist who was recently at the center of some drama related to one of her colleagues, as the defendant in the case. Mariah and Kali are her lawyers, arguing passionately on her behalf.

The clip opens with some subtle social commentary, as the ladies watch a news story about a “War On Love,” something it seems many of us can relate to these days. Meanwhile, the legal motif almost certainly stems from Mariah’s year-long ordeal supporting her ex-boyfriend Young Thug through his own troubles with the law. The ambiguous, almost pessimistic ending could be a result of the outcome of Mariah’s relationship with Thug, as she found out — along with the rest of the world, via leaked jail call recordings — that he was making time on the side for someone else.

MTS is preparing for her Hearts Sold Separately Tour in early 2026, which will see her perform five shows in Europe and the UK before returning to the States for a two-month swing that will bring her back home to Atlanta in April. Hopefully, there will still be a United States for her to return to by then.

Watch Mariah The Scientist’s “Is It A Crime” video featuring Kali Uchis and Karrahbooo above.

Hearts Sold Separately is out now via Epic Records. You can find more info here.