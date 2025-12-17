Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist have been together for a while, and now some congratulations are in order, as the couple just got engaged.

Thug decided to go very, very public with his proposal. It went down last night (December 16), on stage during Thug’s Hometown Hero benefit concert at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. As fan-shot footage like this and this shows, the big screen on stage read “will you marry me?” as Thug was down on one knee. The two hugged and Thug gave Mariah a ring, then she told the cheering audience, “Guess I’m getting married!”

Thug and Mariah will have to cram their wedding planning between Mariah’s tour dates, as she has a bunch lined up between January and April 2026. Check out her upcoming shows below.