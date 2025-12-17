Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist have been together for a while, and now some congratulations are in order, as the couple just got engaged.
Thug decided to go very, very public with his proposal. It went down last night (December 16), on stage during Thug’s Hometown Hero benefit concert at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. As fan-shot footage like this and this shows, the big screen on stage read “will you marry me?” as Thug was down on one knee. The two hugged and Thug gave Mariah a ring, then she told the cheering audience, “Guess I’m getting married!”
Thug and Mariah will have to cram their wedding planning between Mariah’s tour dates, as she has a bunch lined up between January and April 2026. Check out her upcoming shows below.
Mariah The Scientist’s 2026 Tour Dates: Hearts Sold Separately
01/12/2026 — Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
01/14/2026 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
01/15/2026 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham
01/17/2026 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
01/20/2026 — Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg – Ronda
02/13/2026 — Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
02/16/2026 — Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
02/18/2026 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
02/20/2026 — Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome
02/21/2026 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
02/24/2026 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark
02/25/2026 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
02/27/2026 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
02/28/2026 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
03/03/2026 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
03/05/2026 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
03/08/2026 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
03/10/2026 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
03/11/2026 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
03/14/2026 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus
03/15/2026 — Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
03/18/2026 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
03/19/2026 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
03/21/2026 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
03/22/2026 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
03/24/2026 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
03/26/2026 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim
03/28/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
03/31/2026 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
04/01/2026 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
04/03/2026 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
04/04/2026 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
04/05/2026 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
04/07/2026 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
04/08/2026 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
04/10/2026 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy