Ahead of another glamorous performance at Coachella, Kali Uchis has shared the video for “Moonlight,” a fan-favorite from her third studio album, Red Moon In Venus.

In the video for “Moonlight,” the camera zooms in on a dollhouse, in which, Uchis and a group of her lady friends are seen getting glammed-up with make-up, preparing Uchis for a special night with a certain somebody.

“I just wanna get high with my lover / Veo una muñeca cuando miro en el espejo / Kiss, kiss / Looking dolly, I think I may go out tonight / I just wanna ride, get high in the moonlight,” Uchis sings over a smooth, romantic track.

Later in the video, she is seen dancing on the hood of a car, as she is floating on top of a space river near the moon — fitting for an out-of-this-world performance. Shortly after, a Uchis makes a return to the dollhouse, peering through the window, as if up to something exciting.

Uchis will perform tomorrow night (April 23) on the Coachella stage. She is also set to kick off her Red Moon In Venus tour this coming Tuesday (April 25) in Austin, Texas. During select dates on her upcoming tour, Uchis will be supported by UK pop artist, RAYE.

In the meantime, you can watch the dreamy “Moonlight” video above.