It’s almost time for Coachella: Weekend Two. This weekend will be a little bit different from the first weekend.
For one, Frank Ocean will not be performing this weekend, as he has dropped out following last weekend’s polarizing performance. Blink-182 will also be performing on Sunday, instead of Friday. Festival goers who are attending this weekend can begin planning who they will see performing, as set times were revealed hours ago.
Check out the set times for this second weekend below. All times are p.m. and PT.
Friday, April 21
Juliet Medoza — 12:00 @ Yuma
Dave From The Grave — 12:00 @ Sonora
Record Safari — 12:30 @ Mojave
Desert Cahuila Bird Singers — 12:35 @ Gobi
Chris Stussy — 1:00 @ Yuma
Mimi — 1:00 @ Outdoor Theatre
The Murder Capital — 1:10 @ Sonora
Jupiter And Okwess — 1:10 @ Gobi
Lewis OfMan — 1:40 @ Mojave
Yimbo — 1:40 @ Sahara
Kyle Watson — 2:00 @ Yuma
Lava La Rue — 2:00 @ Sonora
¿Téo? — 2:10 @ Gobi
The Comet Is Coming — 2:30 @ Outdoor Theatre
Domi & JD Beck — 2:40 @ Mojave
Dombresky — 2:50 @ Sahara
Soul Glo — 2:55 @ Sonora
Oliver Koletzki — 3:00 @ Yuma
Gabriels — 3:10 @ Gobi
Doechii — 3:20 @ Coachella Stage
Saba — 3:40 @ Outdoor Theatre
DannyLux — 3:40 @ Sonora
Benee — 3:45 @ Mojave
Malaa — 3:55 @ Sahara
Dennis Cruz + PAWSA — 4:15 @ Yuma
Overmono — 4:15 @ Gobi
Pusha T — 4:20 @ Coachella Stage
Yungblud — 4:45 @ Outdoor Theatre
Magdalena Bay — 4:50 @ Sonora
Muna — 4:50 @ Mojave
Vintage Culture — 5:00 @ Sahara
Nora En Pure — 5:30 @ Yuma
Tobe Nwigwe — 5:30 @ Gobi
Becky G — 5:35 @ Coachella Stage
TV Girl — 5:55 @ Sonora
SG Lewis — 6:00 @ Outdoor Theatre
Wet Leg — 6:00 @ Mojave
MK — 6:05 @ Sahara
Yves Tumor — 6:45 @ Gobi
Idris Elba — 6:45 @ Yuma
Burna Boy — 7:00 @ Coachella Stage
Jamie Jones — 7:15 @ Sahara
Blondie — 7:20 @ Mojave
Kaytranada — 7:25 @ Outdoor Theatre
Sasha Alex Sloan — 7:40 @ Sonora
The Garden — 7:55 @ Gobi
Mochakk — 8:15 @ Yuma
Gorillaz — 8:30 @ Coachella Stage
Two Friends — 8:35 @ Sahara
Uncle Waffles — 8:45 @ Sonora
Angèle — 8:50 @ Mojave
Whyte Fang — 9:05 @ Gobi
Testpilot — 9:45 @ Yuma
The Chemical Brothers — 9:45 @ Outdoor Theatre
Metro Boomin’ & Friends — 9:50 @ Sahara
FKJ — 10:15 @ Mojave
Ashnikko — 10:20 @ Gobi
Bad Bunny — 11:00 @ Coachella Stage
Maceo Plex — 11:15 @ Yuma
Saturday, April 22
Talon — 12:00 @ Yuma
Triste Juventud X Totem — 12:00 @ Sonora
Juicewon — 12:50 @ Mojave
Francis Mercier — 1:00 @ Yuma
Kershawn The Don — 1:00 @ Gobi
Horsegirl — 1:00 @ Sonora
Tiffany Tyson — 1:40 @ Outdoor Theatre
Scowl — 1:45 @ Sonora
Saish K — 1:50 @ Sonora
Chloé Caillet — 2:00 @ Yuma
AG Club — 2:10 @ Mojave
Elyanna — 2:20 @ Gobi
BRATTY — 2:40 @ Sonora
Marc Rebillet — 2:50 @ Coachella
Rebelution — 2:55 @ Outdoor Theatre
Colyn — 3:00 @ Yuma
Snail Mail — 3:10 @ Mojave
Flo Milli — 3:20 @ Sahara
UMI — 3:25 @ Gobi
Destroy Boys — 3:35 @ Sonora
Earthgang — 4:05 @ Outdoor Theatre
070 Shake — 4:10 @ Coachella Stage
Yung Lean — 4:15 @ Mojave
Mathame — 4:15 @ Yuma
Kenny Beats — 4:20 @ Sahara
Ethel Cain — 4:30 @ Sonora
Dinner Party — 4:30 @ Gobi
Hiatus Kaiyote — 5:15 @ Outdoor Theatre
Mura Masa — 5:20 @ Mojave
Charli XCX — 5:25 @ Coachella Stage
DJ Tennis + Carlita — 5:30 @ Yuma
Elderbrook — 5:30 @ Sahara
The Linda Lindas — 5:35 @ Sonora
Shenseea — 5:45 @ Gobi
Remi Wolf — 6:25 @ Mojave
Sofi Tukker — 6:35 @ Outdoor Theatre
The Breeders — 6:40 @ Sonora
Jan Blomqvist — 6:45 @ Yuma
Diljit Dosanjh — 6:50 @ Sahara
Yaeji — 6:50 @ Gobi
Rosalía — 6:55 @ Coachella Stage
Jai Paul — 7:40 @ Mojave
Sunset Rollercoaster — 7:55 @ Sonora
WhoMadeWho — 8:00 @ Yuma
Tale Of Us — 8:05 @ Sahara
Eladio Carrión — 8:10 @ Gobi
Boygenius — 8:10 @ Outdoor Theatre
Bakar — 9:00 @ Sonora
Blackpink — 9:20 @ Coachella Stage
Underworld — 9:05 @ Mojave
Monolink — 9:25 @ Gobi
$uicideboy$ — 9:30 @ Sahara
Hot Since 82 — 9:30 @ Yuma
Nia Archives — 10:00 @ Sonora
Eric Prydz Presents Holo — 10:20 @ Outdoor Theatre
Chromeo — 10:40 @ Gobi
Labrinth — 10:40 @ Mojave
The Kid Laroi — 10:45 @ Sahara
Keinemusik — 11:00 @ Yuma
Calvin Harris — 11:40 @ Coachella Stage
Donavan’s Yard — 11:45 @ Gobi
Sunday, April 23
Minus The Light — 12:00 @ Yuma
Eric Sanchez — 12:00 @ Sonora
Briggs — 12:40 @ Briggs
Muezette — 12:45 @ Mojave
Airrica — 1:00 @ Yuma
Gabe Real — 1:00 @ Outdoor Theatre
Conexión Divina — 1:00 @ Sonora
Sir Skrause — 1:40 @ Sahara
Ali Sethi — 1:50 @ Gobi
Los Bitchos — 1:55 @ Sonora
LP Giobbi — 2:00 @ Yuma
Paris Texas — 2:05 @ Mojave
Los Fabulosos Cadillacs — 2:10 @ Outdoor Theatre
Joy Crookes — 2:45 @ Gobi
El Michels Affair — 2:55 @ Sonora
Pi’erra Bourne — 3:00 @ Sahara
TSHA — 3:00 @ Yuma
IDK — 3:05 @ Mojave
Stick Figure — 3:20 @ Outdoor Theatre
Glorilla — 3:40 @ Coachella Stage
Fousheé — 3:40 @ Gobi
Gordo — 3:55 @ Sahara
Sleaford Mods — 4:00 @ Sonora
Noname — 4:10 @ Mojave
Big Wild — 4:30 @ Outdoor Theatre
Cassian — 4:30 @ Yuma
Romy — 4:45 @ Gobi
Porter Robinson — 4:45 @ Coachella Stage
Momma — 5:05 @ Sonora
Latto — 5:05 @ Sahara
Weyes Blood — 5:15 @ Mojave
Rae Sremmurd — 5:55 @ Outdoor Theatre
2manyDJs — 5:55 @ Gobi
Sasha & John Digweed — 6:00 @ Yuma
Alex G — 6:00 @ Sonora
Kali Uchis — 6:00 @ Coachella Stage
Jackson Wang — 6:10 @ Sahara
Christine And The Queens — 6:25 @ Mojave
Dominic Fike — 7:05 @ Outdoor Theatre
Cannons — 7:10 @ Gobi
Mareux — 7:15 @ Sonora
Jai Wolf — 7:25 @ Sahara
Björk — 7:30 @ Coachella Stage
Camelphat — 7:30 @ Yuma
Willow — 7:45 @ Mojave
Knocked Loose — 8:10 @ Sonora
DRAMA — 8:15 @ Gobi
Fisher + Chris Lake — 8:35 @ Outdoor Theatre
A Boogie — 8:40 @ Sahara
The Blaze — 8:55 @ Mojave
Adam Beyer — 9:00 @ Yuma
Sudan Archives — 9:10 @ Sonora
Blink-182 — 9:20 @ Coachella Stage
DPR LIVE + DPR IAN — 9:20 @ Gobi
Boris Brejcha — 9:45 @ Sahara
Skrillex, Four Tet, and Fred Again.. — 10:25 @ Coachella Stage
