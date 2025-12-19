With just days left until Christmas, we’re officially in the annual dry season of new music releases. For the most part, artists are taking the last few weeks of the year off, laying low and relaxing. Kali Uchis had one more thing to say before bidding farewell to 2025, though, as today (December 19), she shared “Muévelo.”

The song is actually a fan favorite. It stems from the Orquídeas era and fans first heard it as a leak, but recently, there have been calls on social media for Uchis to officially share the full track. Uchis listened and here we are.

Uchis wrote on Instagram, “for my final act of self love this year i will release this song bcoz prior to tonight it was a demo leaked against my will!!! k disfruten y k la persona k se detuvo a leer esto Dios lo proteja siempre a ti y tu familia Amén.” That last part roughly translates to, “Enjoy, and may God always protect you and your family, especially you, the one who took the time to read this, amen.”

Listen to “Muévelo” above and find Uchis’ upcoming tour dates below.