Kali Uchis checked in a few months ago with Sincerely,, a new album she dropped in May. She has more to say on that front, as she just announced a deluxe edition, titled Sincerely: P.S..

Among the new offerings is a collaboration with Ravyn Lenae, “Cry About It!.” The pair also performed the song on The Tonight Show yesterday:

Uchis previously said that the original Sincerely, album was inspired by a “life-altering event,” saying, “The album is about the complexities of life and finding ways to find joy in life despite the world. Finding ways to appreciate every moment and not take life for granted. Treat every day special. It’s my most existential and honest work. It’s definitely the most beautiful body of work to me, and it’s going to be, for me, the most meaningful and impactful.”

Listen to “Cry About It!” above. Check out the Sincerely: P.S. cover art below, along with Uchis’ upcoming tour dates.