Bay Area rapper Kamaiyah was reportedly arrested for accidentally firing a handgun during a private movie screening according to TMZ, which reports that Kamaiyah was booked for felony negligent discharge of a firearm and was released on $35,000 bond.

According to the police report obtained by TMZ, Kamaiyah was attending a private movie screening — the film isn’t specified — at a luxury condo complex in the San Fernando Valley. The facility apparently has a movie screening room, where video surveillance showed a woman the police believe to be Kamaiyah pull a handgun out of her bag. The gun went off and Kamaiyah left afterward.

Police believe Kamaiyah accidentally fired the gun because she wasn’t seen having any altercations and it seemed as though she was simply playing with the gun — it looks like all those PSAs in the ’90s didn’t quite connect. An arrest warrant was issued “a couple weeks ago,” according to TMZ, and police believe they found the gun from the incident when they arrested Kamaiyah.

Meanwhile, Kamaiyah is still awaiting a release date for her debut major-label album after two successful mixtapes and her summertime hit with Tyga, “Windows.”