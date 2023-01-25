It looks like Australia isn’t playing around in response to Kanye West‘s antisemitic rants last year. According to the Associated Press, West may be banned from setting foot into Australia, as he may not meet its character requirements.

During a spot on Nine Network television, Australia’s Education Minister Jason Clare responded to reports that West may come to Australia to meet the family of his reported wife, Bianca Censori, in Melbourne. While Clare did not know if West had applied for a visa, he noted that people who had previously expressed antisemitic views have had their visa applications rejected.

“I expect that if he does apply, he would have to go through the same process and answer the same questions,” Clare said.

While it seems West may be able to enter Australia if he passes a character assessment, several Jewish leaders and activists are pushing for the rapper/producer’s entry to be barred.

“We had a sympathetic hearing,” said Peter Wertheim, co-chief executive officer of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry on Sky News. “We’ve made the case that this particular individual does not meet the character test and that it would be in the national interest not to grant him a visa and we set out our reasons in some detail.”

Opposition leader Peter Dutton added, “[West’s] antisemitic comments are disgraceful, his conduct and his behavior is appalling, and he’s not a person of good character.”