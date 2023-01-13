Who Did Kanye West Reportedly Marry?

Apparently, Kanye West has found himself a new Mrs. West. Just months after finalizing his divorce from reality TV star Kim Kardashian, according to TMZ, the rapper and fashion designer tied the knot in a secret ceremony earlier this week. While West has escaped the public eye since his series of controversial statements, many are confused at the idea of him being a married man yet again, as it’s not clear with whom he has been romantically linked as of late. So, who is West’s mystery bride?

In TMZ’s reporting, the alleged West’s new better half is none other than a former Yeezy employee, Bianca Censori. Although Adidas has long since moved on from its partnership with West, relaunching its Adidas 350 V2 Granites without the Yeezy branding this month, it seems like West took something special for himself, too: a partner. On Censori’s LinkedIn page, she listed her role at Yeezy to be “Head of Architecture,” where she’s been employed since November 2020.

There isn’t a record of a marriage certificate, but West has been spotted wearing a new wedding band. Also, he seemingly hinted at their relationship last month on an unnamed track referred to as “Censori Overload” on which he raps, “The Bible said I can’t have any more sex ’til marriage.”

Knowing West’s love for telling his own story, it is only a matter of time before he shares the big news.