Who Dropped Kanye West Over His Antisemitic Comments?

Ye, also known as Kanye West, was dropped this morning by Adidas due to antisemitic comments he had made. Over the weekend, in Los Angeles, West’s hate speech remarks were used by people on signs above a freeway, with many online calling companies to take a stance. In early October, after West had already debuted shirts bearing “White Lives Matter” at Paris Fashion Week, the rapper took to Twitter to spew hate — that has since gotten him banned from both there and Instagram. In the weeks since the posts were made, companies have dropped West as a client to stand with the Jewish community.

“I can say antisemitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what? Now what?” West previously said on a now-removed episode of Drink Champs.

West being dropped from his Adidas deal, which sold his Yeezy shoes, will cost $250 million. The company’s statement reads, “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.” They are ending production of all Yeezy-branded products and immediately stopping his payments.

He was also dropped by Balenciaga, where West had been a longtime fan of the company, following Paris Fashion Week. The luxury designer brand told WWD, “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.”

Another fashion-related powerhouse, in the form of Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, was reported by Page Six to have cut ties with him in the magazine’s future issues. West previously (and controversially) posted remarks about Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after she critiqued his fashion show. Vogue spoke out in a statement in her defense.

MRC, a production studio, was creating a documentary about West — one that has since been shelved. “This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West,” MRC executives shared in a statement to Variety. “We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.”

Yesterday, West was also dropped by his talent agency, CAA, according to The Los Angeles Times. A statement by the agency has not been released.

Meanwhile, Netflix, which made a West documentary on the streaming platform previously, said they are not removing it, according to Page Six.