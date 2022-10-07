Following a series of disasters during Paris Fashion Week, Kanye West stopped by Fox News studios for an interview with Tucker Carlson. On tonight’s (October 6) episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Ye addressed several of the bits of headline-making behaviors from the past week. Also during his interview, he doubled down on his anti-abortion stance, while wearing a necklace containing an image of a fetus in a sonogram.

“You designed that?” asked Carlson.

“Yes,” Ye responded.

“What does that mean?” asked Carlson.

“It just represents life. I’m pro-life,” Ye said.

“What kind of response do you get? And amen, I agree,” said Carlson.

“I don’t care about people’s responses,” Ye said. “I care about the fact that there’s more Black babies being aborted than born in New York City at this point. 50% of Black death in America is abortion. So, I really don’t care about people’s responses. I perform for an audience of one, and that’s God.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he addressed the incident with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, attacking body-positive movements in the process.

“The media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy,” Ye said. “Let’s get aside the fact of whether it’s fashion in Vogue, which it’s not. If someone thinks it’s attractive, to each his own. It’s actually clinically unhealthy, and for people to promote that, it’s demonic.”

Check out the full interview here (if you must).